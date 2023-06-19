RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that sent people to the hospital Sunday night.

The first happened around 10:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of Lawson Street, just off Hull Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second happened around 10:57 p.m. in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue near Commerce Road, less than three miles from the first shooting. That victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected, and no information was released about a suspect in either incident.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.