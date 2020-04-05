Richmond Police Department offering coloring templates for kids to create ‘thank you’ notes for officers

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is giving parents a way to keep their children occupied while they’re at home by launching the ‘RPD Coloring Challenge.’

RPD will post a new coloring template every week in the month of April. These templates are ‘thank you’ notes to first responders working during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will post a new template every week this month, but we also encourage them to draw their own “thank you” notes. Once your child is done, post a photo of the finished product in our comments below. Make sure you tell us who the artist is, how old they are and what neighborhood you they live in! We will then print out the pictures and post them throughout the corresponding precincts. For example, if it is posted from the East End, it will be given to First Precinct. If it is sent from Northside, it will be put up in Fourth Precinct. These will be great “pick-me-ups” for our officers who are working through the COVID-19 crisis. We’ll share the collection of pictures from each precinct at the end of the month.” Richmond Police Department via Facebook

LATEST HEADLINES: