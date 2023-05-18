RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police held a memorial service and wreath laying at the Richmond Police Training Academy on Thursday, May 17 in honor of National Police Week, which took place between May 14 and May 20 this year.

Families of Richmond’s fallen officers were able to lay a wreath during the service.

Mayor Levar Stoney, Interim Chief Rick Edwards, the rest of the Richmond Police Department and community members are also in attendance to pay homage to all officers dating back to the 1860’s. Stoney declared May 18 as Police Memorial Day in Richmond.

Law enforcement agencies across the country honor police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty every year during National Police Week.