RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Local businesses are reacting to a death investigation along West Brookland Park Boulevard Thursday.

Richmond police officers responded to West Brookland Park Boulevard just before 3 a.m. after receiving a report of random gunfire. They found a man inside a car who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Derrell “Shank” Turnage. He’s described by his family as a good man with special ties to the Richmond community. And his family members said they want justice for what happened to their loved one.

Brittany Smith, a professional dog groomer along West Brookland Park Boulevard, said she was shocked to hear about the shooting.

“For violence to pop back up, it’s a little concerning. Definitely when you are in the shop by yourself,” she said. Smith added that this community doesn’t see violent crime too often.

“We have a lot of block parties outside, a lot of children. Everybody’s always outside having a good time, so it’s kind of nerve-wracking,” she said.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-0067 or Crimestoppers.