Richmond police identify woman killed in collision with GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the woman who died in a collision with a GRTC bus on East Belt Boulevard on March 27.

Angela Gates died at a local hospital after her vehicle struck a stopped GRTC bus on the 200 block of East Belt Blvd. Gates was the sole occupant of the car, which was traveling northbound on the roadway.

There were no reported injuries to the bus driver, who was the only person on board.

Richmond Police Department’s Traffic Crash Team is still investigating the accident, and it is believed speed was a factor in the collision.

If anyone has information about this accident, call Traffic Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolin at (804) 646-8671 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.