Richmond police investigating Broad Street shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Richmond are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of Broad St. around noon on Monday.

An adult female was detained for questioning after exchanging gunfire with an adult male, according to investigators. Nobody was struck or injured by the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events