RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly broke into two homes in a Richmond neighborhood last week.

According to police, just before noon on Tuesday, March 14, a male suspect burglarized two homes in the 4000 block of Louisiana Street, near Gillies Creek Park.

Police say the suspect broke into the first home and stole several items, then broke into another home on the same block shortly afterwards. He stole several items from the second home before leaving the area on foot.

Police have released footage of the suspect that was captured on a security camera at the first home. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie under a grey sweatshirt with the letters “ae.usa” on the front and a dark-colored knit hat.

Credit: Richmond Police Credit: Richmond Police

Anyone with information about this suspect or the two burglaries is asked to contact First Precinct Detective A. Partain at 804-646-1290.