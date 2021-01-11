Richmond police searching for missing man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing Richmond man.

Ja’vonte Conyard of the 5600 block of Melmark Rd. was last seen on Jan. 7. His family says Conyard has no history of running away.

Conyard is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds and was last wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Conyard’s location is encouraged to call detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events