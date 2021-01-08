Richmond police seek missing woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Michelle Williams went missing on Dec. 29, 2020 and was officially reported as missing on Jan. 6. Williams is believed to suffer from some health problems and has a history of disappearing before returning within 48 hours.

Williams is a black woman, 5 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants and a dark red hoodie with a yellow HALPERNS’ logo imprinted on the chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams, call detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.