Richmond Police Union responds to promised pay increase from city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will propose pay increases for police officers in the upcoming budget. This comes after recent backlash over police pay in the city.

The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP) says low pay is one of the largest reasons to blame for why the city is down roughly 130 police officers. Change could be coming this spring.

“It’s so hard to do the job and the quality that we do it at, while being down so many officers,” RCOP President Brendan Leavy said.

Police pay and staffing shortages became hot topics once again after Richmond Police Chief Gerald smith introduced new “violence interrupter” positions late last week. “These people will be from the streets. There’s no other way to put it. These individuals will come with some baggage,” Smith said. It was initially stated that these new hires would make $65,000 a year, that statement was then corrected to $49,000-$68,000 a year, finally Richmond Police sent a release stating it would be $31,000-$46,000 a year.

The original salary is about $20,000 more than a starting police officer.

“It just was a slap in the face when there are homicide detectives and officers who’ve been here ten to fifteen years who are getting paid less than that,” Leavy said. “If the pay had stayed at $65,000 a year, I had officers here for over a decade say that enough was enough and they were going to quit policing.”

Leavy said RPD officers then got an email from Mayor Levar Stoney that promised to “advance a pay increase for officers” during early March budget talks. On Monday, Stoney’s office would not expand on what he will propose.

“Our stance is that we need a brand new pay plan and it needs to be fully implemented July,” Leavy said. “Anything besides that is falling short.”

Last year, the city shot down the Coalition’s 20-year pay plan proposal. Instead, the city invested in a pay study to examine how much public safety employees should earn a year.

The president said we should see the results of that study at the end of this month, about a week before Stoney is set to announce his idea for pay increases.