Richmond Public School seek input on mental health funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC ) — On Thursday, Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras sent out an appeal to parents and students for input on how $3 million in funding for mental health services should be spent.

Students and parents can submit feedback through a google form, which asks what kind of mental health support the money would best be spent on.

“I especially want to hear from students so please share the survey link with the young people in your life,” Kamras’ email read.

The funding came as part of a federal COVID relief package.