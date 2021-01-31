Richmond Public Schools closed for inclement weather, icy roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools buildings and offices will be closed on Monday following the weekend snow storm. There will be no virtual classes held during the snow day.

Students and staff are asked to stay home.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says classes will be cancelled on days when nutrition and transportation teams are unable to safely travel to work a provide meals. Kamras says they do not want children attending classes without breakfast.

The school district will continue to monitor weather and provide updates.

The School Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. remains unaffected.

