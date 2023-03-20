RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two weeks after Richmond Public School Board members approved Fairfield Court Elementary school to participate in RPS200, the board looks to approve a second school for the program, Cardinal Elementary school.

RPS200 would add 20 instructional days to the school year’s existing 180 days starting in July of the 2023-24 school year. Breaks, holidays, and the last day of school would remain the same for all RPS schools. However, RPS200 schools would begin their school year 20 days early.

Cardinal and Fairfield Elementary School were two of the original four schools selected that made it to phase four of the approval process, which is the school board approval. Overby-Sheppard Elementary school did not make it past phase three, the family approval, and Westover Hills Elementary school did not complete phase two, the teacher/staff approval.

According to RPS, the administration recommends that the school board approve Cardinal Elementary school for the pilot program at tonight’s meeting.