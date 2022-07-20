RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting “Summer Fest” this Saturday to have some fun and answer community questions ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event will be held at George Wythe High School, located at 4314 Crutchfield Street in Richmond, and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The event will allow parents and students to learn about the upcoming school year and meet school staff. RPS students and families will also have the chance to have real-time support with enrollment and community partner offerings.

Two community meetings for George Wythe Reimagined will also take place during Summer Fest, with the first presentation at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. Both presentations will be held in the Wythe auditorium.

Alongside preparation for the new school year, the event will include plenty of fun, including free food and drinks, live music, and a bounce house.

Families are also encouraged to bring any RPS technology, such as Chromebooks or hot spots, they may still have to Summer Fest so they can be returned.