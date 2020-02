RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 7 at Huguenot High School.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school on Forest Hill Avenue. School leaders said experienced teachers, new graduates and those interested in becoming teachers are encouraged to apply.

All schools will be represented at the fair. Those interested need to apply by March 4.

More details can be found here.