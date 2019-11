RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is seeking feedback on its draft calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

On the calendar, the first day of school is Sept. 8, 2020, which is the day after Labor Day. The final day of school for students is June 18, 2021.

Students, parents, guardians and community members can complete a survey with feedback on the calendar. Take the survey here.