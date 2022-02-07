Richmond Raceway COVID testing clinic goes mobile

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last day for COVID-19 testing at the Richmond Raceway Community Testing Center will be Tuesday, February 8.

The testing center is transitioning to a mobile model. The Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts said in a release that this change will allow for greater mobility through the community, increasing RHHD’s ability to offer tests in different locations and settings.

“We want to ensure there continues to be ample testing options to everyone in our communities, no matter where you live or what your schedule is like,” said Jessica Coughlin, emergency manager at RHHD.

RHHD said the mobile events will begin later this week and a new schedule will be posted on the RHHD website.