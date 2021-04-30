Richmond Raceway hosting American Red Cross blood drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross and Richmond Raceway have partnered to organize a blood drive taking place May 13 from 12 to 5 p.m.
The blood drive will be in the Commonwealth Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex, and all donations will support the greater Richmond region. Participants should enter through the main gate and follow directions to the Commonwealth Building.
Folks who want to donate blood will need to sign up at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. To save you time, donors are encouraged to compete a RapidPass pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire prior to arrival. To complete that, head over to the RapidPass website or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
COVID-19 protocols have been updated to keep all guests health and safe while donating. The Red Cross will automatically test for COVID-19 antibodies.
For more info on the blood drive, go to the raceway’s blood drive page.