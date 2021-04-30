Richmond Raceway hosting American Red Cross blood drive

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross and Richmond Raceway have partnered to organize a blood drive taking place May 13 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The blood drive will be in the Commonwealth Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex, and all donations will support the greater Richmond region. Participants should enter through the main gate and follow directions to the Commonwealth Building.

Folks who want to donate blood will need to sign up at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. To save you time, donors are encouraged to compete a RapidPass pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire prior to arrival. To complete that, head over to the RapidPass website or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

COVID-19 protocols have been updated to keep all guests health and safe while donating. The Red Cross will automatically test for COVID-19 antibodies.

For more info on the blood drive, go to the raceway’s blood drive page.