Richmond Raceway opening as Community Testing Center tomorrow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The first of nine new Community Testing Centers to open in Virginia will have its first day of testing tomorrow, January 8.

The Richmond Raceway has already served as a massive drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, as well as vaccination site, having administered over 160,000 doses.

Starting tomorrow, it will be the first of nine long-term Community Testing Sites set up by Governor Ralph Northam with $5 million in funding from the Virginia Department of Health. The new sites will all be in localities that already have CTCs, but are facing demand that exceeds their capacity.

“We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s Health Commissioner.

The testing center will be run by AshBritt/IEM, who also operate the Community Vaccination Center at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

The first weekend of the 2022 Richmond Gun Show will also be taking place at the Raceway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The CTC will be at Gate 7, which is on the Northwest side of the complex, at 4690 Carolina Avenue. Doors will open Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. and the clinic will operate every day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Jan. 13, when it will be open Saturday-Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.