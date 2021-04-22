Richmond Raceway to hold walk-up vaccination event for minority communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD) officials said during their weekly briefing that the Richmond Raceway will have an event targeted for immigrants, refugees and other minority communities on Sunday, April 25.

Monica Smith-Callahan, Henrico’s Deputy County Manager, said the event was intentional and strategic to reach minority communities, particularly the Latinx, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

The event will be the district’s first full walk-up registration and vaccination event. Officials will be at the Raceway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. administering between 400-500 vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

Smith-Callahan said those who get vaccinated at the Raceway will have their second dose appointment scheduled before they leave on Sunday.

The event was made possible by partnering with faith leaders, grassroots organizations and other community partners that provide direct services to those groups of citizens.

Smith-Callahan said people who are able to register themselves should do that and that this event is a part of health equity to eliminate technology and language barriers for the specified communities.

Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, said in the briefing that 5,000 people weren’t able to find appointments for their second doses on the VAMS website. She continued saying the people that were affected — should be able to see the appointments now.

Right now, 39% of Richmond and Henrico residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and one and four people have been fully vaccinated, Popovich added.

There are currently three ways that someone can be vaccinated in the region. So, anyone who wants to be vaccinated can look for the vaccine on vaccinefinder.org, pre-register online on the VAMS website, and people eligible under Phase 1 can email or directly call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (804) 205-3501.

While vaccination efforts continue in Richmond and Henrico, health officials are asking the community to continue practicing social distancing and mask-wearing to keep everyone safe.