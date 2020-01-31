Richmond rescue cat ‘Smushie’ to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s ‘Kitten Bowl’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond cat is set to compete in America’s ‘purrfect’ alternative to the Super Bowl.

‘Smushie,’ a two-year-old rescue, will be featured in the greatest feline football showdown — the Kitten Bowl — broadcasted on the Hallmark Channel.

Lisa Ancarrow-Maltby and her husband Brian rescued Smushie after seeing her wander around an alley next to their home. An Instagram account dedicated to the cat has more than 20,000 followers.

The feline has unique features, including a smushed-in face, a cleft palate, and an underdeveloped nose. Her owners say she sometimes has trouble breathing, but otherwise, she’s perfectly healthy.

Smushie isn’t the only local pet that will be featured on national TV on Sunday. Rooster — a bulldog/American Staffordshire terrier from Chesterfield County — is ready to rumble in Animal Planet’s ‘Puppy Bowl.’

The Kitten Bowl is set to air at 2 p.m. Sunday.