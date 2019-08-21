Richmond residents begin cleanup after storms hit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Though things are a bit more stable Wednesday, as far as the weather is concerned, some local neighborhoods are cleaning up from storms from this week.

8News spoke with residents in the Westover Hills neighborhood to learn more about the damage that was done. One woman said the truck her family has had for years was destroyed.

“It’s my husband’s truck, it’s his work vehicle,” Katie Baughn, a Westover Hills resident, said. “We’ve had it in the family for 17 years. A lot of memories associated with that truck!”

PHOTOS: Storms leave damage across Central Virginia; power restored to thousands

Baughn’s truck is gone after a tree fell on top of it during storms from Tuesday night. Despite that, her spirits remain high.

“That’s one good thing about storms. It always brings the neighborhood together,” Baughn told 8News. “We always come out and kind of support each other.”