Richmond residents voice opinions about potential resort casino in community meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents learned more about the potential impacts a resort casino could have on the city in a community meeting Tuesday.

At the virtual meeting, dozens of citizens heard from Richmond Economic Development leaders and Convergence Strategy Group, the independent consulting firm hired by the city to assist with the casino selection process. The New Orleans-based group has completed more than 400 casino and resort analyses worldwide.

Richmond has received six casino proposals from different companies vying for a license in the city.

Suzanne Leckert with Convergence Strategy Group said Richmond is in a unique position because in many other states, the power of selecting a casino operator and location lies with state agencies. In Richmond, that decision will be made locally, with voters having the final say.

The consulting firm presented its projections for what a resort casino would bring to Richmond. They predict the city will receive about $30 million every year in tax revenue.

Their analysis also projects that a casino would create about 2,000 jobs and bring in nearly three million visitors to Richmond each year.

In addition to the positive impacts a casino could bring to the River City, the group also outlined potential concerns, including problem gambling, crime and public infrastructure.

However, Scott Fisher with the firm said problem gambling affects just one percent of the adult population, although that number may be underreported. Fisher also said other cities with casinos report that, “the volume of security and surveillance actually turns people off to crime.”

Several community members reiterated the concern of public infrastructure, questioning if Richmond could handle a largescale resort casino.

“I didn’t feel there was enough consideration of infrastructure and residential communities,” said one resident who lives near Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway, where two of the six casino bids are proposed to be built.

Richmond Director of Economic Development Leonard Sledge thanked citizens for their feedback. He said the city wants public comment in order to choose the best casino in the best location.

Richmond Economic Development will hold several community meetings over the next few weeks. Click here to join the next virtual meeting Wednesday at noon, where the consulting firm will give the same presentation as Tuesday evening.

The city is also seeking public comment, which can be submitted here.

City leaders said by this summer, the casino evaluation panel, made up of nine city leaders including Sledge, Richmond Fire Chief Adrian Sheppard and City Council Members Ellen Robertson and Andreas Addison, will have reviewed all six proposals. The panel will then select a casino operator and site.

After the selection is made and vetted by Richmond City Council, the city said it will work to inform the community about the deal ahead of the November vote.

All Richmond residents will have the opportunity to vote on the casino through a referendum on the ballot on Nov. 2.