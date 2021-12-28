Richmond restaurant The Tobacco Company to require proof of vaccination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One more Richmond restaurant has announced a proof of vaccination requirement in order to receive sit-in dining service.

The Tobacco Company Restaurant has updated its policy as of Tuesday afternoon, three days before their now sold-out New Years Eve celebration.

“Although we know by introducing this new Covid-19 policy we would lose business, the safety of our staff and guests comes first,” David Campbell, a spokesperson for the restaurant said in an email. “As of New Years the numbers are still looking strong and we will be contacting all guests who have a reservation with us, to let them know the new policy is.”

Campbell said that proof of vaccination will be required for all guests entering the building, including both dining guests and bar patrons.

The restaurant plans on posting signage inside and outside of the restaurant to make all patrons aware of the new policy changes, as well as implementing checks of vaccine status at the door.