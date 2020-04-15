Richmond restaurants dish out “Loving Lunches” to area hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was just another day during the coronavirus outbreak when staff from Tazza Kitchen drove up to a Richmond area hospital to deliver hot lunches to the staff. Susan Davenport, co-owner, said the healthcare workers greeted them with smiles and excitement.

“I know how much stress they’re under and I’m always just surprised by how many smiles I see,” Davenport said. “I know it’s not just the food. I know food makes people smile, I think they’re just so appreciated and it’s really nice to be the person handing that food off.”

This is “Loving Lunches RVA,” a program started by the Richmond Academy of Medicine and Retail Merchants to help give business to local restaurants while filling the stomachs of front line healthcare workers.

James Beckner, executive director of the Richmond Academy of Medicine, said the project came about when one of the members asked: “What could we be doing for front line providers during this time?”

The answer — buy them lunch.

Beckner said the program is a great way for the community to come together and accomplish two important goals: supporting front line medical workers and our local food service industry during a time they truly need it.

They raised enough money to get 70 local restaurants to deliver hot meals to 13clinics and nursing homes for their medical care providers on the front lines. By the end of the week, Beckner said they will have purchased more than 1,000 lunches.

He added they also deliver during night and day shifts.

Beckner said they received a grant from the Community Foundations for a Greater Richmond that helped them start the program, but now it’s being completely run by public donations.

“100 percent of the money raised by the public goes to purchasing meals,” he said.

“We are only limited by the dollars we raise. So if we can raise more money we can deliver more meals.”

For Beckner, the most rewarding parts of this program have been the reactions of healthcare workers and seeing restaurants eagerly step forward to participate, going above and beyond to make sure the meals they provide are extra special.

“That does your heart good,” he said.

“Hospitals, health systems and nursing homes have been extremely appreciative of the effort and in particular the method that it stems from the community to the front lines.”

Want to help?

Click here to donate to Loving Lunches RVA.

If you’re a restaurant who wants for participate email kwhittington@retailmerchants.com, and if you’re a medical facility who would like to receive lunches email LovingLunchesRVA@RAMdocs.org.

