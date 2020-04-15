Richmond seafood market open since 1921 adapts to new normal during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sailfish, sailors, and shrimp decorate the interior walls of a 99-year-old seafood market on Old Parham Road. Operating since 1921, PT Hastings has prepared fresh seafood for the community and has never seen the industry battered quite like this.

An industry shaken — Powell Hastings, the owner of the market, said the coronavirus has hurt the Virginia seafood industry more than just on the coastline.

“It hurts the restaurants and it hurts the small businessman such as me –I buy all my softshells and oysters from Walton seafood out of Urbana. And I go through four or five chests of softshells a day from them, now with not being able to sell to restaurants, you’re talking one maybe two chests,” Hastings said. “Which means they’re stuck with their product, means they gotta freeze it. So that hurts them and that’s about 70% of their income for the year.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture said the seafood industry is struggling through the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Hutt, the executive director of the Virginia Marine Products Board, said the seafood industry is severely disrupted by restaurant closures.

“Right now the seafood industry in Virginia is struggling really bad. A lot of these companies that process and distribute seafood have relied on the service industry for years — which is restaurants,” Hutt said.

Hastings, whose business is benefiting slightly from people eating seafood at home, said he feels for the people catching product on the frontlines and buys as much as he can to keep stocked.

“That helps me out, and that helps people that I buy from be willing to sell me more product. They ship the whole United States. You can’t find enough workers to come in to pick the crabmeat and shuck the oysters to even have enough product,” he said.

While Hastings said he has continued to sell his product, his business model has adapted to deliver and curbside for the first time since they’ve opened. Hutt said only time will tell when the Virginia seafood industry will recover.

