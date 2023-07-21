The Southern States silos located at the southern bank of the James River in Richmond. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — First built in the 1940s, the Southern States silos have been a staple of Richmond for nearly 80 years. Now, the City is moving forward with plans to demolish and replace them with something new.

The silos are about 15 stories tall and can be seen from Interstate 95. They stand in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood on the southern bank of the James River. Originally used as a grain elevator, the silos were decommissioned in 2003.

The City Planning Commission approved a permit for the silos to be taken down and replaced with a riverfront building on Monday, July 17.

Hourigan Group is the developer leading the project. Bryan Jones, the president of the group, said they are still in the entitlement and planning phase.

Although the Hourigan Group does not have an exact plan for what will replace them, Jones confirmed it will be a commercial building.

The project heads to Richmond City Council next. If given approval, the Hourigan Group will be able to begin development plans.