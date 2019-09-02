Richmond SPCA takes in dozens of animals from Florida ahead of Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is helping dozens of dogs and cats who were in Hurricane Dorian’s projected path.

A total of 37 animals, including 24 dogs and 13 cats, were transported to Richmond from Clay County Animal Services and Nassau Humane Society in Florida on Saturday.

Check out more photos of Hurricane Dorian transports here.

Richmond SPCA spokeswoman Tabitha Treloar says the animals are being isolated for observation by their veterinary team and will be treated for any conditions in the coming days before they can be put up for adoption.

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening as it approaches Florida, and we're joining the response to evacuate animal shelters… Posted by Richmond SPCA on Friday, August 30, 2019

According to StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Michelle Morgan, Dorian is expected to remain a Category 4 hurricane through Monday. The storm should begin to turn towards the north on Monday afternoon and will then gradually weaken as it hugs the coast.

With the current forecast track, Dorian is not expected to make landfall. This creates dangerous conditions along the coastal areas stretching from Florida all the way to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Central Virginia is expected to see some rain from Dorian on Thursday into Friday.

Get the latest Dorian information here.