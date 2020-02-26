RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Leap Year 2020 and the Richmond SPCA is celebrating.
The Richmond-area non-profit is waiving all adoption fees for pets through Sunday as part of their “Leaping for Love” adoption campaign.
The shelter is located 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bill aims to keep Virginia students out of criminal justice system
- Manchester YMCA renovations underway, will ‘create opportunities for stronger community’
- Student shares concerns about Richmond adult education center
- Veteran groups push to make mental health a top priority
- Richmond SPCA’s “Leaping for Love” campaign waives adoption fees