Breaking News
Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Richmond SPCA’s “Leaping for Love” campaign waives adoption fees

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Leap Year 2020 and the Richmond SPCA is celebrating.

The Richmond-area non-profit is waiving all adoption fees for pets through Sunday as part of their “Leaping for Love” adoption campaign.

The shelter is located 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events