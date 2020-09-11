Richmond Symphony opens season with ‘Big Tent Festival: African American Voices’ this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020-2021 Richmond Symphony season opens tomorrow with a one-day Big Tent Festival at Maymont — supported by the city of Richmond.

This will be the first time the orchestra has played since the beginning of the pandemic.

In her first season, Music Director Valentina Peleggi will open with a program theme of African American Voices– recognizing the perspectives of the Black employees of the Dooley family who originally lived at Maymont which is represented through the new Below Stairs exhibit at the Dooley Mansion.

Gates open at 2 p.m. with the Richmond Symphony set to perform at 6:30 p.m. alongside actors who will portray African American Maymont staff members during the Dooley era. Maymont is located at 1700 Hampton St, Richmond, VA 23220.

In effort to combat the coronavirus, all seating will be pod-style and groups are asked to maintain at least six feet apart. Masks are required at all times outside of your designated pod. Proceeds from the Big Tent festival will support music and art in Richmond Public School’s 5th District.

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.