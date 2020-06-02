Richmond tech shop looted, community rallies raising over $30k in support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a devastating blow for Experimax on Main Street when the store was looted and vandalized early on Sunday morning.

Leonard Blue, the owner of the buy, sell, and repair tech-store, was left with glass at his feet and shelves wiped clean after his store was looted.

“As soon as I saw the store it took me a moment to get my composure together,” Blue said.

Leonard Blue – Experimax Richmond

Blue said that he was there just moments before looters broke into his business.

“Before the incident I was here at the store up until a little bit past one o’clock. It was quiet. The streets were quiet. Three individuals came up and broke through the window,” Blue said. “They initially came into the store, looted the store and left. A vehicle came up with several individuals in it. Coming in, going through the store.”

Video from inside a black veteran’s Richmond business early Sunday morning shows several people looting and vandalizing his computer store.



I met him today, and his community raised over $30k in one day to build his buisiness back up. He stands with peaceful protests. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/FIbaWNTXd6 — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) June 2, 2020

Blue said there is a fine line between peaceful protests and riots.

“We’re tryin to change something and they’re turning it into something totally different. It is definitely not the answer. I wish I knew what the answer was,” Blue said.

Another local tech shop, Computer Cave, is run by Shane Lecks and Andrew Kimberlin — and they stepped up to help Blue by creating a GoFundMe that raised over $30,000 in one day.

“He didn’t want the money. He’s yelled at me like 7 times about not wanting the money. He doesn’t want the help. He just wants to get everybody’s stuff back. He was gonna pay for it all out of pocket,” said Lecks.

Shane Lecks, Computer Cave

“Its gonna take me a while to recover. But I will recover. And I will continue to go forth for what’s best for the community, and be a positive role model in this community. With that money, I am definitely going to make up for the property that was lost for the individual that trust in me as a business owner to work and repair the devices.” Leonard Blue

