RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s mask mandate, which applies to all employees and visitors to public buildings, will end on Tuesday, March 1.

The announcement came less than an hour after Chesterfield County announced the end of their own universal masking policy.

“While we are relaxing the mask mandate, we still must be vigilant and follow protocols based on science and heed the advice of our leading public health officials from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

While Chesterfield’s announcement made clear that masks would still be required in high-risk environments and for those who have had contact with COVID-positive individuals, Richmond’s announcement did not specify whether masking would still be required under certain circumstances.

The statement only concluded that the city “will continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols that encourage residents and our business community to get vaccinated and follow the most up-to-date CDC guidance.”