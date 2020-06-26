Richmond truck driver wins $100K in lottery game: ‘I knew right away I’d won’

Michael Woody played the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game for the April 15 night drawing after buying a ticket at Moreka’s B/P Amoco on Broad Rock Boulevard. Woody told lottery officials he played the numbers — 13,17,19,24,27 — at random. (photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A truck driver from Richmond won $100,000 in a Virginia Lottery game in April.

Michael Woody played the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game for the April 15 night drawing after buying a ticket at Moreka’s B/P Amoco on Broad Rock Boulevard. Woody told lottery officials he played the numbers — 13,17,19,24,27 — at random.

He stay tuned to the television to watch if his numbers were lucky, despite the fact that the odds of winning the $100,000 were 1 in 278,256.

“I knew right away I’d won,” Woody said.

Woody said that he has no immediate plans for his winnings except paying his bills.