Richmond union members to protest workplace safety issues at McGuire VA Medical

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond union workers will rally to demand hazard pay, additional PPE and COVID-19 staff testing Friday. The rally will also demand protections for veterans and employees.

The rally is set to commence at the main entrance of the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond beginning at 4 p.m. Organizers behind the rally include the AFGE National VA Council, which represents over 265,000 VA employees, according to a release.

The protest is in response to a national petition on April 9 calling on the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide “PPE, telework options, weather and safety leave, hazard pay, testing and better communication, training and planning.” 

All rally participants will be spaced six feet from one another to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The rally, located at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. is expected to run through 5:30 p.m.

8News reporter Ben Dennis will have a live report on 8News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

