Richmond University student awarded $3,000 scholarship from Imagine Dragons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A student from Richmond University was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from Imagine Dragons.

Hiniye Madelaine, an alumna of Monacan High School, won the Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship, which was founded to help refugee, immigrant or first-generation American students.

“We were blown away by all the inspiring refugees and immigrants who applied for this scholarship, and it reminded us just how great the need for supporting these students is,” Imagine Dragons said in a statement. “It was an honor to celebrate and help our winners.”

Madelaine is among four students who were awarded the money.

“This award came at the perfect time for me; I was trying to find the money to pay for a class I’ll be attending next semester, and receiving this grant was quite beneficial,” Madelaine wrote. “Trying to graduate with minimal loans, while working full-time can sometimes force hard choices and this funding made it easier to focus on my studies and build on my successful academic record. ”

The announcement said Madelaine was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania. She wrote about overcoming the expectation of women to focus on being housewives in her culture, and how she wants to challenge that.

“In my culture and tradition, it is very common for the man to be the one who gets both an education and to be the primary voice in the household,” she wrote in her essay. “I am very determined to break those barriers and start a new tradition.”

You can read Madeline’s essay online here and learn about the other winners online here.