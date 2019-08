RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A box turtle is recovering after injuries to its two back legs.

In a Facebook post-Wednesday, Richmond Wildlife Center thanked the Three Chopt Animal Clinic for their radiology equipment to assist in treating the adult male eastern box turtle whose femurs were fractured.

The center added the turtle was very dehydrated and emaciated after being found a person mowing their lawn.

Health options for the turtle will be determined in the coming week.