KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman and a child passenger in her car were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in King William County.

According to police, the driver of a Mitsubishi ran off Nelson’s Bridge Road, overcorrected and was horizontal when she went back onto the road. The driver, identified as Brittany Lee Wiles, could not avoid getting into a T-bone-style crash with a Kia, police said.

Wiles, a 33-year-old Richmond woman, and her juvenile passenger were killed in the crash. Police said both victims were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Kia, a 67-year-old Virginia woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

State police said an investigation into the Oct. 29 fatal crash is ongoing.

