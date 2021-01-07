Richmond woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead following a single vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 85 in Petersburg on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash on I-85 about 2/10 of a mile north of Squirrel Level Road just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

After their investigation, deputies said a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on I- 85 in the right lane when it ran off the road to the right. After this, the driver steered left back into traffic lanes and overturned about three times. The vehicle finally stopped at the jersey wall on the left shoulder.

VSP said the man driving the car was was wearing his seatbelt and reported non life threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 27-year-old-woman, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported for treatment of life threatening injuries but ended up dying from them.

The VSP said this investigation is still ongoing.