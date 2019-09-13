Richmond woman says she confronted man who broke into, stole from her apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are on the lookout for the person who broke into a woman’s Richmond apartment. The incident was captured on camera.

The woman told 8News Friday that she fears for her safety now. She believes she came face-to-face with the man who broke into her apartment and stole her belongings.

“Right now, my wallet is gone with my credit cards and my social security card is in there,” she explained.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she is shaken up. Home security video shows a man walking into the front door of her apartment along East Grace Street.

“I’m just worried about, what he could’ve taken,” she said. “My work computer or my like cameras that I have and that stuff. But, he didn’t. It just seemed more like money driven I guess.”

The woman told 8News she believes she walked right past the person responsible. According to her, the encounter happened just after 5 p.m. on Thursday near the dumpster next to her building.

“We did like a head nod kind of thing, and then went on my way to walk my dog,” she said.

Shortly after that, the woman said she got a text alert on her phone that someone was inside her apartment.

“I was sprinting back and waiting for the cops and he walked out of my house and shared a few words,” the woman told 8News.

She said the man sprinted away after they came face-to-face on the stairwell. While she did confront him, the woman said she was left wondering what happened.

“What the hell? You’re in my house. I was just confronting him,” she explained. “What I wish I would have done, to stall him there is knee him right where it hurts.”

Richmond police said the investigation is ongoing.