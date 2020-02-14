Richmond woman seals car roof with duct tape after thief cuts through to steal pocket change

1  of  3
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman living in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood woke up to find the roof of her car cut open. The only thing missing: some pocket change.

Police are investigating to see who is responsible for slicing open the roof of Marissa Freeman’s Mustang convertible.

Freeman was heading to work Friday morning when she noticed her car’s roof was slashed and some change missing from her cup holder that she used for tolls. She believes the thief cut the roof open outside her Albemarle Street home in Oregon Hill some time between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday.

Freeman had to use a lot of duct tape to hold together the slit that was opened. There’s still footprints on the roof of the convertible, where the thief may have stepped to climb into her car.

“Don’t keep anything of any value in your car,” she told 8News, “even quarters. Don’t keep anything in there.”

Freeman is hoping her insurance company will be able to help her out because she believes the damage could cost her thousands.

