Metro Richmond Zoo celebrates its 25th Birthday alone

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Zoo, which has closed its gates due to the coronavirus outbreak, is celebrating its 25th anniversary alone today.

We look forward to the day when we can open our gates again to visitors. We have implemented several new additional safety measures to limit the number of guests in the park and ensure social distancing. In addition to having incredible up-close animal experiences, visiting the Metro Richmond Zoological Park provides important family time, wonderful educational experiences, a chance to escape from the stress of our current situation and get outside in the fresh air, and enjoy a little exercise all surrounded by the wonders of nature. Metro Richmond Zoo

When the zoo first opened in 1995 it only had 250 animals — today it is home to more than 2,000 animals from 190 different species. The zoo said it is accredited by the Zoological Association of America and is known for its successful conservation of cheetahs, African penguins and Diana monkeys.

Here’s a video of the zoo’s last 25 years:

