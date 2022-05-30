RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Upgrades to existing traffic equipment and pedestrian accommodations are coming to some intersections in Richmond.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday that work would begin on the following intersections on Tuesday, May 3:

Monument Avenue and Hamilton Street

West Broad Street and Westmoreland Street

Midlothian Turnpike and West Roanoke Street

Construction at these intersections will include the installation of:

Traffic signal poles with updated traffic signal heads and retro-reflective backplates that will be more visible in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

Traffic signal controllers

Countdown pedestrian signal heads and push buttons

Sidewalk accessible curb ramps

Pavement markings and high visibility crosswalks

Weather permitting, the project is scheduled for completion on September 15, 2022.

According to DPW, this $1.5 million project is funded through the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.

For more information on this and other DPW projects, visit the website here.