RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you been running into more red lights than usual on your morning commute? The City of Richmond may have a solution.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) operates and maintains 480 intersections with traffic lights across the city. Of those, 400 of them — 115 south of the James River and 285 north — will be retimed for completion next spring.

According to DPW, each traffic corridor will take several weeks to fine-tune in order to finalize a traffic pattern that is appropriate for vehicles traveling in all directions.

“All transportation users are encouraged to slow down, pay attention and stay alert as they become accustomed to the new traffic patterns,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The project is expected to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians, reduce emissions and improve traffic flow across the city, according to DPW.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, the Richmond Regional Planning Organization and the Federal Highway Administration will also be participating in the $1.765 million project.

For more information, visit the Richmond DPW website.