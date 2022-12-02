RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has arrested and charged a person of interest in a robbery and carjacking that happened on Tuesday afternoon at the university’s medical school campus.

Theodore E. Carter, 21, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful wounding. Carter was identified as a person of interest by VCU Police on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the VCU and Richmond Police Departments received an alert of a robbery and carjacking in a VCU parking facility located at 515 North 13th St.

According to VCU Police, two suspects initially abandoned their car after an accident on Interstate 95. At this time, the reason they fled the scene of the accident is unknown. Police said the two suspects then ran to VCU’s MCV campus. Surveillance video from VCU’s D parking deck showed two people running at 2:55 p.m.

Images of the suspects from security cameras at the VCU parking facility. Photos: VCU Police.

A VCU employee told police he parked his car and was walking toward an elevator when he heard two people yelling for help. The employee said he stopped to check on them and they assaulted him. The employee said the two suspects took his car keys and other personal items.

The two suspects then reportedly drove away in the victim’s green 2015 Lexus with the license plate tag UHG4188. Police said the victim reported minor injuries from the incident.

The second suspect has not been identified at this time. Virginia State Police are handling the accident investigation and VCU Police are handling the robbery investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects or has any information about this incident should call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.