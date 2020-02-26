1 hospitalized, firefighter treated after house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four is safe following a house fire in Richmond. Two people received medical attention as a result of the blaze.
Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Archdale Road shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a house on fire.
Arriving crews found fire visible from the roof.
Officials say the house is not a total loss, however, the second floor of the home was heavily damaged. There was no damage to surrounding houses and vehicles.
The cause of the blaze – believed to be the result of a stove – is under investigation.
One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure following the fire. Officials say a firefighter was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
