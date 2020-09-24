1 killed, 3 injured in car-motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and three others were injured following a motorcycle and vehicle collision in Richmond, 8News has learned.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near Chicago Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash with personal injury. A spokesperson with Richmond police says the collision occurred between an occupied Toyota Avalon and a motorcycle.

The three people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital, police said. There, one person was pronounced dead.

According to police, the motorcyclist involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crash investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: