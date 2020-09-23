100 geese to be removed from Byrd Park by NC non-profit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One hundred geese in Byrd Park are getting a new home.

Caroline Waterfowl Rescue is adopting the animals and moving them to a haven for geese in North Carolina. The geese adoption effort will occur at Swan Lake within William Bryd Park on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Richmond Parks and Recreation hope the adoption helps improve the health and safety of the park and its wildlife.

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, a geese adoption effort will take place at Swan Lake located within William Byrd Park. The adoption of about one hundred domestic, non-migrating geese is being managed by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, a safe haven for geese and other waterfowl located in North Carolina, with the permission of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities (PRCF). (Photo: Will McCue)

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, a geese adoption effort will take place at Swan Lake located within William Byrd Park. The adoption of about one hundred domestic, non-migrating geese is being managed by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, a safe haven for geese and other waterfowl located in North Carolina, with the permission of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities (PRCF). (Photo: Will McCue)

The organization adds that the tradition of feeding the geese causes deformities among the geese population, making it impossible for them to fly. That action leads to the Canadian geese taking up year-round residency in the park rather than their instinct to migrate.

Removing the geese will also help the ongoing algae problem in the park’s lakes.

LATEST HEADLINES: