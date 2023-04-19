HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — P.T. Hastings Famous Seafoods — a fish market on Old Parham Road which has been in business since 1921 — is permanently closing its doors.

“On February 21st, [Powell “P.T.” Hastings III] took a serious fall onto a concrete parking block that has left him with a severe brain injury and unable to return to the family business,” a post on the business’s Facebook page reads. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers through the years. Without you, we would not have been the success that we continued to be.”

The business was started by Hastings’ grandfather in 1921 and was operated from a docked boat that had previously been a restaurant. The family business would eventually make its way to land.

When Hastings’ grandfather passed away, the ownership passed to Hastings’ grandmother in 1951. The business has moved locations a number of times and different family members have run the business. The market has been at the Old Parham Road location for the last two decades.

In 2020, the business was forced to adapt to delivery and curbside service as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — a particularly difficult time for the Virginia seafood industry.

“It hurts the restaurants and it hurts the small businessmen such as me,” Hastings told 8News at the time.

Hastings’ sister, Kathlyn, says that the long history of the business makes it that much harder to let go.

“We’ve been around a long time,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking for us that we have to shut down.”

Powell "P.T." Hastings III continued on the family business until he was seriously injured in February 2023.

She told 8News that the business had been on a decline over the last few years and that seafood was not as plentiful as it used to be.

“The seafood business has changed a lot,” she said. “We’ve stayed in business all of these years because of our customers.”

P.T. Hastings Famous Seafood will be holding a sale for the plethora of items that decorated the interior of the business at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

“The community’s been loyal to us,” Kathlyn Hastings told 8News. “We couldn’t be more appreciative and grateful to them.”