RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a kitten that was stolen from an animal shelter in Richmond.

Daenerys is a 2-month-old spayed female kitten. She was stolen from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center Friday evening, according to officials. Daenerys has been treated for lungworms and was under continued medical observation at the time of her abduction.

Richmond SPCA says that Daenerys is microchipped and that both Richmond Police and Richmond Animal Care & Control have been notified of the theft.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond SPCA)

Tips relating to Daenerys’ whereabouts can be emailed to contact@richmondspca.org.

“We are grateful to our community for sharing and aiding in Daenerys’s safe return to our humane center,” a Facebook post from Richmond SPCA said.