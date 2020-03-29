’10K Any Way’: Richmonders run on their own after race postponement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Running Richmonders were left disappointed when the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak — but that didn’t make the party come to a halt. The leaders behind the annual event promoted a new way to cross the finish line on Saturday.

‘10K Any Way‘ — a social distancing marathon — encouraged walkers, joggers, and runners to get moving on their own.

A simple message: Get outside. Hit the treadmill. Complete 6.2 miles on your own.

‘Participants’ were encouraged to take pictures in their 10K shirts and bibs and use the hashtag, #10kAnyWay on social media platforms — ‘an effort to make social distancing feel less isolating.’















UKROPS ON FACEBOOK: “This. Community. Is. Awesome! That’s the only thing we can say after today. To see everyone’s dedication to supporting the #ukrops10k, and to staying active is inspiring! Keep the photos rolling in! We can’t wait until September! #10kAnyWay“

